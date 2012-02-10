(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings will shortly release its High Yield -
"Month Ahead" Call for February. This month the Fitch team
discusses recent developments for European high yield bond
issuance, as well as the main topics to be addressed at the next
reviews of issuers Rexel SA ('BB-'/Positive) and Virgin
Media Inc ('BB+'/Stable).
The podcast features Julian Crush, Senior Director Leveraged
Finance, Matthias Volkmer, Director Leveraged Finance, Pablo
Mazzini, Senior Director Retail Leisure and Consumer Products
and Damien Chew, Senior Director Telecoms, Media and Technology.
The current trend for European speculative grade issuers
accessing US investor liquidity and the prospect for 'B' range
issuers being able to issue in the European high yield market
are discussed.
The podcast also features a pre-committee preview from the
lead Fitch analysts on:
- Rexel's insulation from cyclical swings (listen from 5:55)
- Virgin Media's challenges in the UK marketplace (listen
from 8:54)
This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the
timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and
lead analyst commentary on individual issuer ratings is
forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual
committees.
The podcast was recorded on 7 February 2012 and will be
available, without registration, from 10:00 GMT today at:
