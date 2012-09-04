As of June 30, 2012, the company had total debt, after Standard & Poor's adjustments, of Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR) 4.0 billion ($1.1 billion).

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate somewhat higher revenue in 2012 compared with 2011, since the company was focused on cash generation in the first half of the year ahead of the $1 billion sukuk repayment in June 2012. We assume that development margins will remain broadly unchanged in the short term, but will moderate over time as the market matures and becomes more competitive. Group margins will ultimately be a function of the revenue composition, with higher margins for rental activities than for developments.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we estimate adjusted debt to EBITDA remaining below 4x and adjusted cash flow from operations above 15%. This is based on a scenario of minimal additional investment in land (essentially developing the existing land bank), but significant investment in rental assets funded by a combination of operating cash flow and incremental debt. We typically consider earnings from rental assets to be more stable that those derived from property development activities.

Liquidity

We view DAAR's current liquidity position as "less than adequate," under our criteria, with a ratio of cash sources to uses of above 1.0x. We consider SAR300 million of cash balances to be required as maintenance cash and therefore not available for debt repayment.

We estimate the following sources of cash in the 12 months from June 30, 2012:

-- A cash balance on June 30, 2012, of SAR3,252 million (including SAR300 million of maintenance cash);

-- SAR742 million from the land sale to SABIC;

-- New bank loans of SAR563 million;

-- Estimated 12-month operating cash flow of at least SAR1 billion.

This compares with the following uses of cash in the same period:

-- Short-term debt maturities of SAR4,277 million (SAR3.75 billion of which were already refinanced in July 2012);

-- Dividend payments, which we expect to resume in 2013, although we consider them as discretionary given that the company did not pay dividends in 2011 and 2012 to help strengthen its liquidity position.

An improvement in the liquidity score depends, among other things, on the extent of land acquisitions going forward and the ability to maintain adequate headroom under covenants. Covenants include maximum net debt to EBITDA of 3.5x, total liabilities to total assets of 65%, and minimum current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) of 1.1x. On June 30, 2012, these were 3.0x, 34%, and 1.3x, respectively. Headroom under the net debt to EBITDA covenant, which drops to 3.25x from 2013, is a bit tight in our opinion and requires monitoring.

Outlook

To maintain the rating, we expect the company to maintain debt to EBITDA below 4.0x (it was 3.0x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012) and cash flow from operations to debt in the midteens (60.3% for 12 months to June 30, 2012), while continuing to invest in the land bank and in rental properties. We could reassess the ratio targets if the company's portfolio were to shift materially toward property rental activities.

We could raise the ratings if we consider that the company can consistently maintain "adequate" liquidity as per our definition, debt to EBITDA below 3.5x, and cash flow from operations to debt of above 20%.

We could lower the ratings if the company fails to maintain the above ratio targets.