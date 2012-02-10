(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited's (MSIC) INR10bn short-term commercial paper programme and INR10bn short-term debt programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)', respectively.

The instrument ratings principally factor in Fitch's expectation of strong and continued support from MSIC's ultimate parent - Morgan Stanley (MS, Issuer Default Rating: 'A'/Stable), given MSIC's position as a key component of MS's India franchise. Fitch also takes comfort from MSIC's comfortable liquidity as funding requirements are mainly short-term and its assets are liquid in nature, with short-term fixed deposits with banks and investments in highly-rated and liquid money market mutual funds.

MSIC is primarily engaged in equity broking and investment banking (I-banking) and is one of India's established institutional equity brokers. It benefits from the parent's extensive international franchise and brand reputation. That being said, growth remains volatile especially on account of MSIC's I-banking business where revenues fell by 40% yoy in FY11 (financial year ending March) due to adverse market conditions. However, MSIC due to its established franchise and operational linkages with the parent managed to curtail its operating costs and largely maintained its profitability in FY11, with return on average assets falling by 43bps yoy.

MSIC's business is principally fees driven; therefore, capital requirements are less. Fitch believes that MS will be willing and able to inject further equity, if required through its group companies.

A downgrade in MSIC's ratings, though unlikely, would be driven by a downgrade of the parent's IDR or a material decline in support from the parent.