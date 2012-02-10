(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has published a Credit FAQ, "The Reasons Behind Our Recent Rating Actions On Spanish Local And Regional Governments," to address the most frequently asked questions regarding its recent rating actions on Spanish regions.

Standard & Poor's took various rating actions on Spanish local and regional governments (LRGs) in late January 2012, following its downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1).

We kept the ratings on seven normal-status LRGs on CreditWatch with negative implications, and placed the long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on one LRG on CreditWatch negative. Of the seven existing CreditWatch placements, we lowered the ratings on five. We lowered the long-term ratings on two LRGs, assigned negative outlooks, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

In addition, we lowered the long-term ratings to 'AA-' on three LRGs that we view as special-status regions, assigned negative outlooks to the ratings on these LRGs, and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

In its Credit FAQ, Standard & Poor's answers the following questions:

-- Why did the downgrade of Spain affect the ratings on normal-status Spanish LRGs?

-- What does the CreditWatch status on eight normal-status regions indicate?

-- What is the institutional framework assessment and how is it factored into LRG ratings?

-- Why is Standard & Poor's reviewing the institutional framework for Spain's normal-status regions?