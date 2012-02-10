(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd's (Winsway) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', with Stable Outlook. This follows regulatory approval for Winsway's acquisition of Grand Cache Coal Corporation (Grand Cache). The agency has also affirmed Winsway's senior unsecured rating at 'BB'.

Winsway will inject approximately USD390m as equity interest in a joint venture that is being used as a vehicle to make the acquisition. The additional USD350m debt for the acquisition will be borrowed by Grand Cache without recourse to Winsway.

Given its high capex and debt servicing needs, Grand Cache is unlikely to distribute any dividends to Winsway. Thus, once the acquisition is completed, Fitch will likely deconsolidate Grand Cache's financials in its analysis of Winsway's credit profile. However, Fitch will continue to monitor Grand Cache's performance to evaluate if further capital injection from Winsway is necessary.

The joint venture, 60% owned by Winsway and 40% by Marubeni, received notification from the Minister of Industry in Canada that the acquisition Grand Cache had been approved under the Investment Canada Act. This clears a major hurdle for the closing of this transaction.