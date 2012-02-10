(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Operators Trust 2012 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as follows:

INR3,617.5m Series A1 pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR6,524.9m Series A2 pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,014.2m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the Trust is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the "originator" or "seller"; 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1+(ind)').

The final ratings of the Series A1 and Series A2 PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of March 2013 and October 2016, respectively, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of October 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the Trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR10,142.4m at the cut-off date of 31 October 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement is equal to 13.40% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility (FLCF) of 3.40% and an SLCF of 10.0%, as of the cut-off date. The FLCF is in the form of a fixed deposit with IDBI Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable), and the SLCF is in the form of a guarantee provided by ICICI Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/ Stable).

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.