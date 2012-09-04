Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dignity's Finance plc's class A and B notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmation is mainly driven by Dignity's recent solid performance with EBITDA growth slightly better than Fitch's base case assumption for 2012. Despite the ongoing challenging economic environment, trailing-12-month (TTM) June 2012 EBITDA has effectively grown year-on-year by 4.7% (vs. Fitch's base case assumption of 2.8%) reaching GBP75.3m and by 12.9% since the tap in September 2010 whilst the EBITDA margin has remained broadly flat year-on-year at 34.9%. The growth was mainly achieved through both expected above-inflation price increases and acquisitions of mainly crematoria (which Fitch does not typically take into account for its base case forecast).

Fitch's base case FCF DSCRs for the class A and B notes (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to legal final maturity) have moderately increased to c. 3.20x (from c. 3.10x) and c. 1.85x (from 1.80x), respectively. The base case, from which the agency derived its DSCR forecasts, conservatively assumes EBITDA growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6% over the next 10 years and by c. 0.3% CAGR thereafter. These solid DSCRs are also backed by an annuity-like debt profile, which contrary to other UK WBS transactions, removes any point in time stresses.

EBITDA leverage as a result of both the growth in EBITDA and debt amortisation has improved and is expected to further decline in June 2013 to 1.8x for the class A notes and 4.0x for the class B notes (down from 2.5x and 5.0x, respectively, at tap in September 2010).

On the negative side, the ongoing acquisition of short leaseholds (exceeding the acquisition of long lease/freeholds) has gradually increased the rental bill, which now represents c. 12% of EBITDA vs. 10% in 2006. As a result, taking into account the senior debt-like characteristics of the rents, the rent-adjusted base case FCF DSCRs at 2.40x and 1.60x, respectively, for the class A and B notes are relatively lower, albeit still in line with their ratings (notably for the most senior class A notes).

The ratings of the class A notes are constrained by Fitch's rating cap for the funeral home industry, which prevents them from being rated above 'A+' (akin to the pub industry). Although the funeral/crematoria services industry is largely non-cyclical and typically benefits from stable and predictable cash flow backed by strong fundamentals (with favourable demographics), it remains a highly fragmented niche market (led, with the exception of the Co-op, by small non-diversified companies) and hence more vulnerable to any change in its operating environment (e.g. competitive landscape).

The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the predictable and relatively stable nature of the industry. Despite a slow gradual decline in market share (due to increased local competition) and a temporary reduction in the number of deaths in the UK, both impacting volumes, Fitch views favourably that management has been able to strongly grow EBITDA through both above inflation price increases (pricing elasticity of demand having been intrinsically very low) and targeted acquisitions (of both funeral homes and crematoriums). In the long term, the anticipated low single digit increase in the number of deaths from 2015 with the ageing of the baby boomers (source: ONS) provides further comfort about the sustainability of Dignity's revenues.

The ratings could be adversely affected if Dignity's performance drops significantly below Fitch's base case, notably due to potential future difficulties in increasing pricing by at least the level of inflation or due to an acceleration in the loss of market share (with a change in competitive landscape). A significant increase in the number of short leaseholds could also negatively affect the ratings, as this could increase the operating leverage of the transaction (with the increase in senior debt-like rental payments obligations).

Dignity is a whole business securitisation of funeral homes and crematoria in the UK, comprising 600 funeral homes and 36 crematoria. The Dignity group is the second-largest provider of funeral services in the UK and the largest provider of crematoria services.

The rating actions are as follows:

GBP147.9m class A secured fixed rate notes due 2023: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

GBP165.6m class B secured fixed rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable