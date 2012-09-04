On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings on the notes in this transaction following our update to the criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of SF assets, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update").

Since our last review, we have observed an increase to 8.72% from 5.92% in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-'). We have also noted a considerable increase to more than 10.00% from 1.38% in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') in the collateral pool. In addition, we have observed fewer investment-grade assets in the collateral pool compared with our last analysis.

While we have noted further deleveraging of the class A-1E and class A-1F notes since our previous review, the rise in defaults in the underlying pool with zero market value recoveries (based on data from the trustee report) has resulted in a fall in the aggregate performing balance of the collateral pool. This has reduced the level of credit enhancement available for all classes of notes. The credit enhancement for the class BE notes has reduced further--compared to other classes of notes in the capital structure--due to capitalization of interest on these notes.

The portfolio is concentrated among six industries and only two countries. The class A and B overcollateralization tests continue to breach the required triggers under the transaction documents, resulting in no interest being made on the class BE notes (as of the latest payment date report). The transaction is in its amortization phase and the weighted-average maturity of the pool has reduced further since our last analysis.

We subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our CDO of SF assets criteria and our criteria for corporate cash flow CDOs, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR). We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

In applying our revised criteria, we note that the weighted-average recovery rates (at each rating category) modeled in our cash flow analysis have significantly reduced. For example, the weighted-average recovery rate calculated at the 'AAA' rating level reduces to 5.50% from 38.78%. This, combined with various default patterns (based on our criteria), which in certain scenarios, compress all of the defaults within three years and relatively low weighted-average spread to cover payments on the capital structure which addresses timely payment of interest (exception class BE notes) has led to a reduction in the level of defaults that all classes of notes can withstand, thus resulting in a fall in BDRs.

We also determined the scenario default rate (SDR) for each rated class of notes, which uses our CDO Evaluator 6.0.1 model to determine the default rate expected on the underlying portfolio at each rating level. The SDRs at the 'AAA' rating level have tripled since our last review, based on our updated assumptions contained in our CDO of SF assets criteria and negative rating migration of the pool.

As part of our analysis, we tested the capital structure by applying the largest obligor default test and industry test as outlined in our criteria. Our evaluation of the results indicates that none of today's rating actions on the notes are affected by our supplemental stress tests.

In our view, the impact of our revised criteria, combined with the deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, has meant that the level of credit enhancement available to all classes of notes are no longer commensurate with their current rating levels. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in FAB UK 2004-1.

We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction, and concluded that the counterparty exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the ratings that we have assigned.

FAB UK 2004-1 is a cash flow mezzanine SF CDO transaction that closed in April 2004.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

FAB UK 2004-1 Ltd.

GBP214.5 Million Fixed-, Floating-, And Zero-Coupon Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A-1E BB+ (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

A-1F BB+ (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

A-2E B+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A-3E CCC- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A-3F CCC- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

BE CCC- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg

S1 BB+ (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg