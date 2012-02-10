(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ginkgo Consumer Finance 2009-1's (Ginkgo 2009) EUR1,439.5m class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the transaction's ongoing sound performance as well as increasing credit enhancement for the Class A notes, due to the transaction's deleveraging.

The transaction continues to report healthy excess spread levels (2.2% as of December 2011), as well as a stable level of arrears, defaults and recoveries, generally in line with Fitch's base case expectations.

While the impact of a possible rise in unemployment levels in the medium term is of some concern for borrowers of consumer loans in France, Fitch considers the deleveraging of the transaction, in addition to the structural features in place, provides sufficient protection for the class A notes.

As of December 2011, Ginkgo 2009 reported gross defaults of 2.6%, slightly below the base case level of 2.7%. Credit enhancement for the class A notes stood at 46.8% as of the same date, compared to 29.2% one year before at December 2010.

The transaction is a securitisation of French consumer and auto loans originated by Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'). The securitised portfolio consists of fixed-rate amortising loans. The transaction entered into a normal amortisation period as of end-December 2010, with the static portfolio amortising monthly.