In performing our credit analyses of these pools, we adopted the methodology and assumptions described in the sections entitled "Foreclosure Frequency Assumptions" and "Loss Severity Assumptions" in our Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on March 1, 2002, and "Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Jan. 6, 2009), with the following adjustments for this transaction:

-- 'AA' base foreclosure frequency: 9%;

-- 'A' base foreclosure frequency: 7%;

-- 'BBB' base foreclosure frequency: 5%;

-- 'AA' market value decline: 40%;

-- 'A' market value decline: 35%;

-- 'BBB' market value decline: 30%;

-- 'BB' market value decline: 25%;

-- Jumbo loan penalty: EUR500,000 in Dublin;

-- Jumbo valuation penalty: EUR625,000 in Dublin;

-- First-time buyer penalty: 10% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency;

-- Income multiple penalty: 20% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency;

-- Self-certified penalty: 25% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency;

-- No adjustment is made for loans with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of less than 50%;

-- Geographic concentration penalty: 1% addition to adjusted base foreclosure frequency for all loans if the concentration is greater than 60% in Dublin and greater than 20% in any other county;

-- The fixed costs of foreclosure are assumed to be 4% of the loan balance; and

-- The foreclosure period is assumed to be 48 months for the reasons set out further below.

The criteria applicable to the cash flow analyses for these transactions are primarily our "Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions," published on Nov. 20, 2003, and "Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions," published on Jan. 6, 2009.

Due to current forbearance measures and the legal uncertainty regarding the foreclosure process, repossessions have generally been limited in the Irish residential mortgage market. To address this risk, we increased the foreclosure period in our analysis to 48 months. Additionally, we assumed that all loans with arrears greater than nine monthly payments default on day 1 in our cash flow analysis, with recoveries realized at the end of the 48-month foreclosure period.

In Lansdowne 1, 180-plus day arrears have reached 57%--an 18% increase from January 2011. Similarly, 180-plus day arrears in Lansdowne 2 have increased by more than 20%, to 61%. The continued decline in Irish house prices has led to increased weighted-average LTV ratios in both pools.

Consequently, these factors have resulted in an overall increase in our WAFF and WALS estimates in both transactions. With less seasoning in Lansdowne 2, the deterioration in WAFF and WALS in this transaction has been more severe than in Lansdowne 1.

Both transactions are currently paying sequentially. Each transaction also has a nonamortizing reserve fund. Lansdowne 1 drew EUR275,000 from its reserve fund on the June 2012 interest payment date, due to realized losses of EUR700,000 passing through the structure. The reserve fund is currently at 92.6% of the level required by the transaction documents.

Currently, our ratings in both transactions are capped under our 2012 counterparty criteria by our rating on the bank account and GIC provider--Allied Irish Banks PLC (BB/Negative/B) (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 1 and Lansdowne Mortgage Securities No. 2 are Irish nonconforming RMBS transactions with loans originated by Start Mortgages Ltd.

LANSDOWNE 1 DOWNGRADES

We have lowered to 'B (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' our rating on Lansdowne 1's class A2 notes. Although we have modeled the transaction as undercollateralized (based on loans of nine months or more in arrears assumed to have defaulted), our analysis has given benefit to some recoveries (50%). Under these assumptions, and the current reserve fund level, our analysis shows that the class A2 notes would be fully collateralized. Furthermore, there are no restrictions on the use of the liquidity facility for the class A2 notes.

We have also lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' our ratings on the class M1 and M2 notes, to reflect our view on credit enhancement erosion due to assumed undercollateralization, even when considering recoveries.

Similarly, we consider that the class B1 and B2 notes are severely undercollateralized, despite an assumed recovery rate of 50%. We do not anticipate any interest shortfalls within the next 12 months because we expect that realized losses will remain low during this period, given current levels of repossessions. The presence of a reserve fund and the availability of a liquidity facility should be sufficient to mitigate the reduction in interest available, due to realized losses during the next 12 months. However, we consider there to be a high likelihood of default at some point in the future. Therefore, we have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on these notes.

LANSDOWNE 2 DOWNGRADES

We have lowered to 'B- (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' our rating on the class A2 notes, to reflect our view on credit enhancement erosion due to assumed undercollateralization, even when considering recoveries (assumed at 50%) and the available reserve fund level.

We have also lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on the class M1, M2, and B notes. We consider these notes to be severely undercollateralized, despite our recovery assumption of 50%. Although we do not anticipate any interest shortfalls within the next 12 months, we consider eventual default to be likely.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Lowered

Lansdowne Mortgages Securities No. 1 PLC

EUR370.05 Million Residential Mortgage-Backed Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes

A2 B (sf) BB (sf)

M1 B- (sf) BB (sf)

M2 B- (sf) BB (sf)

B1 CCC (sf) BB (sf)

B2 CCC (sf) B (sf)

Lansdowne Mortgages Securities No. 2 PLC

EUR525.05 Million Residential Mortgage-Backed Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes

A2 B- (sf) BB (sf)

M1 CCC (sf) BB (sf)

M2 CCC (sf) BB (sf)

B CCC (sf) B (sf)