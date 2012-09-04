Sept 04 - Fitch Ratings has published the September edition
of its 'U.S. Retail Credit Insights' newsletter. The newsletter provides Fitch's
views on topical issues, brief company-specific and sector comments, links and
summaries to rating actions, and detailed industry reports.
The current issue discusses the following topics:
--Margin risk facing U.S. supermarkets as a result of more aggressive price
investments by SUPERVALU; the possibility of a break-up of SUPERVALU as the
company explores strategic alternatives; and the credit outlook for the Big
Three supermarket chains;
--Recent rating actions within the consumer electronics sector, and the
challenges facing Best Buy and RadioShack ;
--A review of the European exposure of the major apparel companies, and the
potential impact on their credit profiles.
--A review of second-quarter results and trends within the department store
sector;
--Rating actions over the past six months;
--Index of sector reports, statistics, and analysis.
To receive future, complimentary issues directly to your email inbox, please
complete this brief form: