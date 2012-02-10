(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 -
OVERVIEW
-- Following our U.K. RMBS criteria update, we have
performed a full credit and cash flow analysis of the most
recent transaction information received on the Granite master
trust, which houses the reference portfolios for Whinstone and
Whinstone 2.
-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on
Whinstone's class B notes and lowered our ratings on the class C
notes.
-- Our ratings in Whinstone are constrained by the
application of our 2010 counterparty criteria.
-- Following our analysis, we also have raised our ratings
on Whinstone 2's class C notes.
-- Whinstone and Whinstone 2 are synthetic transactions
where the issuers have each entered into a credit-default swap
with Northern Rock (Asset Management).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised and removed
from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Whinstone
Capital Management Ltd.'s class B notes, and lowered and removed
from CreditWatch negative its ratings on the class C notes. At
the same time, we raised and removed from CreditWatch negative
our ratings on Whinstone 2 Capital Management Ltd.'s class C
notes (see list below).
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our
ratings on all classes of notes in both of these transactions,
pending a review under our updated U.K. residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "List Of U.K.
RMBS Rating Actions At Dec. 12, 2011 Following U.K. RMBS
Criteria Update").
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow
analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have
received from the originator, applying our recently published
U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology and Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 9, 2011).
On Jan. 23, 2012, we raised our ratings on all the junior
classes of notes in all series of the Granite master trust,
which houses the reference portfolios for Whinstone and
Whinstone 2, following our credit and cash flow analysis
incorporating our updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Various
Rating Actions On All Transactions In Granite U.K. RMBS Master
Trust").
Whinstone and Whinstone 2 are synthetic transactions where
the issuers have each entered into a credit-default swap (CDS)
with Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC. Under these CDSs, the
respective issuers sell protection on portfolios referenced to
the Granite U.K. RMBS master trust, which comprises five
"capitalist" issuers (Granite Mortgages 03-2, 03-3, 04-1, 04-2,
and 04-3), and a "socialist" issuer (Granite Master Issuer PLC
) where nine issuances remain outstanding.
In Whinstone, the issuer sells protection for the issuer
reserve funds in Granite Mortgages 03-2, 03-3, 04-1, 04-2, and
04-3, while in Whinstone 2, it sells protection for the program
reserve fund in GMI for series 2005-1, 2005-2, 2005-4, and
2006-1. Northern Rock (Asset Management), as protection buyer,
makes quarterly payments to the respective issuers. In return,
the issuers make credit protection payments to Northern Rock
(Asset Management), if a credit event occurs.
A credit event occurs if the balance in the relevant reserve
fund is lower than the target reserve amount (as defined under
the CDS agreement) on the final distribution date of the
referenced Granite master trust notes, after all payment
obligations ranking higher than the reference obligations have
been fully discharged.
In our credit and cash flow analysis of the Granite master
trust, we have analyzed the reserve draws in different scenarios
under our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, to establish rating levels
commensurate with credit enhancement available to cover any
losses resulting from a credit event. Below, we outline the
results of our analysis.