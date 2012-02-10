(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rosbank's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has maintained the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full rating breakdown is below.

Rosbank's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support the bank may receive from its majority shareholder, France-based Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative; 84.2% stake in Rosbank) and constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG would have a strong propensity to support the bank, given its controlling stake; SG's strategic commitment to the Russian market; the consolidation of SG's Russian bank assets at the Rosbank level; Rosbank's still small size relative to the SG group (limiting the burden of any support required); and the significant contagion risks for SG's broader Central and Eastern European franchise from any default of Rosbank.

In January 2011, as a first stage of the consolidation of SG's Russian assets, Rosbank acquired Rusfinance Bank and DeltaCredit Bank, which specialise in auto finance and mortgage lending respectively, and were formally both wholly-owned subsidiaries of SG. In July 2011, the legal consolidation was completed when Rosbank merged with Bank Societe Generale Vostok (BSGV, also fully owned by SG). Rosbank has not yet produced audited accounts following the merger, and management accounts are at present prepared only on a standalone basis (i.e. without consolidation of Rusfinance and Delta Credit). At end-Q311, the post-merger Rosbank's gross loan book was RUB429bn, while those of Rusfinance and Delta Credit were RUB85bn and RUB60bn, respectively.

Rosbank's VR is supported by its broad retail and corporate franchise, the stabilisation of asset quality in a growing Russian economy (Fitch estimates a consolidated non-performing loan ratio of 9.8% at end-Q311), solid capitalisation (Fitch estimates a consolidated equity/assets ratio of 13% at end-Q311) and the potential for improved efficiency, management and governance following the consolidation of SG's Russian assets.

At the same time, the VR is constrained by the probably moderate performance of the merged bank (although profitability should be improved relative to Rosbank pre-merger as a result of higher margins and/or better efficiency in the other banks), the high reliance on parent funding of Rosbank's subsidiaries on SG's funding (Fitch estimates a consolidated gross loans/deposits ratio of about 147% at end-Q311) and challenges which remain with the management integration of the group.

The RWP on the VR reflects the potential for the VR to be upgraded by one notch to 'bb' if the audited 2011 IFRS accounts broadly confirm Fitch's current estimates and understanding of the bank's consolidated financial profile. However, if key consolidated financial metrics are significantly weaker than currently estimated, the VR could be affirmed at its current level.

The rating actions are as follows:

Rosbank

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating of 'bb-' maintained on RWP

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2/'AAA(rus)

Expected senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+(exp)'/'AAA(exp)(rus)'