(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - The recent slew of issuance by corporates based in the eurozone periphery will
provide a welcome boost to their liquidity. But it's only a drop in the ocean compared with this
year's debt maturities, says Fitch Ratings.
It will take sustained market access for peripheral eurozone corporates to make
a meaningful difference to their liquidity. Fitch-rated companies in Spain,
Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Greece have issued USD8.3bn of debt since 1 January
this year. Total maturities in 2012 are USD77bn. We believe a resolution of the
current crisis will be a long and volatile process - and the current window may
not stay open indefinitely.
Most issuance so far this year has come from the strongest companies in stable
sectors, such as ENI, Enel, Iberdrola and Telefonica, which
face similar all-in pricing to that of a year ago. They typically have strong 2012 liquidity
scores (free cash flow plus starting cash plus committed available facilities divided
by term maturities), with a median of 2.7. Issuance in early 2012 has improved
this marginally - by 0.3.
One notable exception is 'B' rated Cableuropa (ONO) - a Spanish cable company -
which raised USD1bn due 2018, which it will use to refinance part of its 2013
bank facility. That it could issue at all is an encouraging sign, although the
bond was raised in the US market. This is consistent with other high-yield
issuance by European companies, which have found little interest so far this
year from European investors. ONO paid a price for extending its maturities: the
new debt carries a fixed coupon of around 9% compared with bank debt priced at
between 1.6% and 2.85% above Euribor.
The liquidity situation in the Spanish and Italian portfolios remains robust
overall, with lower ratings picking out any challenged companies. However, it is
weaker than elsewhere in Europe. Our recent liquidity study showed that in a
"market closure" scenario Spanish companies would have fully drawn their
committed credit lines by the end of 2013. Italian companies would have only 7%
of their lines unused. Recent issuance boosts these numbers to 13% and 17%,
respectively - but this is still well below the average for the rest of western
Europe of 37%.