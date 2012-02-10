(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 10 - Delinquencies for office and retail loans have hit their highest-ever levels while overall U.S. CMBS delinquencies fell for the sixth straight month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays declined five basis points (bps) in January to 8.32% from 8.37% a month earlier. The improvement was driven by multifamily loans, which saw a 165-bp plunge in its rate month-over-month to 12.77%. The delinquency rates for office and retail rose to all-time highs of 7.30% and 7.21%, respectively.

The downturn in office and retail performance comes as multifamily and hotel loans have shown the best performance rebound over the past 24 months, a trend Fitch expects to see continue. In fact, the multifamily delinquency rate has fallen 4.63 percentage points from one year ago to 12.77% from 17.40%.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 12.77% (from 14.42% in December);

--Hotel: 12.21% (from 12.02%);

--Industrial: 10.40% (from 10.25%);

--Office: 7.30% (from 6.84%);

--Retail: 7.21% (from 6.89%).

