(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B' rating and stable rating
outlook on Cincinnati-based diversified telecom provider Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBI) are
not immediately affected by the company's announcement that it is exploring strategic
alternatives for its data center colocation business. Options range from maintaining the current
structure to a partial or full IPO or sale of the business. The company expects to complete its
assessment over the six to 12 months.
We will assess the impact to our credit ratings on CBI when the company finalizes its plans.
However, we note that the data center business has the highest growth prospects for the company.
We assume that the remaining wireline business will continue to face secular pressures leading
to access-line declines of about 8% per year, and that the wireless business will be under
considerable competitive threats from larger national carriers. Accordingly, we would likely
view the business risk profile of Cincinnati Bell excluding the data center operations as
marginally weaker, which could result in tighter financial risk parameters to maintain the
current 'B' rating.