(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros de Ronda, Cadiz,
Almeria, Malaga, Antequera y Jaen's (Unicaja), Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'A-' from 'A', Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'a'.
The ratings have been maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) reflecting the ongoing
merger process with Banco de Caja Espana de Inversiones, Salamanca y Soria,
S.A.U. (Caja Espana-Duero; not rated).
Following the transfer of Unicaja's assets and liabilities (except the
on-balance sheet social welfare fund) into Unicaja Banco, S.A.U. on December
2011, Unicaja's ratings have been withdrawn and Fitch has assigned ratings at
the same level to Unicaja Banco. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
Given the close link between the bank and sovereign risk, the rating actions are
partly driven by Fitch's downgrade of the Spanish sovereign to 'A'/Negative from
'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" and "Fitch
Comments Further on Downgrade of Spain to 'A'; Outlook Negative", both dated 27
January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and severely stressed real estate market
in Spain is likely to continue to negatively affect Unicaja Banco's asset
quality, business volumes and earnings generation capacity. The cost and access
to wholesale funding is also likely to remain challenging. Unicaja Banco
accessed the ECB for around EUR2.5bn of funding in the December LTRO operation,
which has reduced near-term liquidity risks.
However, Unicaja Banco's ratings also consider its strong capital base and above
average level of impairment reserve cover, which create a more solid buffer than
many of its peers with which to face the economic challenges ahead. Fitch
estimates that if the recently announced tougher provisioning requirements of
the Spanish Ministry of Finance had been implemented at end-H111, they would
have resulted in a Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio of almost 11%,
which remains strong.
The RWN reflects the potential integration risks and weakening of Unicaja
Banco's risk profile that would likely arise from the bank's intended merger
with the comparatively weaker Caja Espana-Duero. Fitch will resolve the RWN once
the merger process is completed and further information and integration details
become available, expected by Q212. As Unicaja Banco's Long-term IDR and VR
could be downgraded by more than one notch, its Short-term IDR is also on RWN.
Unicaja Banco's Support Rating and Support Rating floor reflect a moderate
probability that the bank could receive extraordinary sovereign support, in the
event of need, given its importance in Andalusia.
Unicaja Banco focuses on retail banking activities and is centred in Andalusia,
where it has a clear leadership. It has consolidated assets of around EUR38bn at
end-2011.
The rating actions are as follows:
Unicaja Banco:
Long-term IDR: assigned 'A-', on RWN
Short-term IDR: assigned 'F2', on RWN
VR: assigned 'a-', on RWN
Support Rating: assigned '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned 'BB+'
Unicaja:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; maintained on RWN, withdrawn
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; maintained on RWN, withdrawn
VR: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; maintained on RWN, withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '3', withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+', withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt programme long-term rating: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A',
remained on RWN, withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt programme short-term rating: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1',
remained on RWN, withdrawn
State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'A', transferred to Unicaja Banco