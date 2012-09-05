Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. --------------------------------- 05-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Sep-2012 B-/-- B-/--
09-Feb-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
21-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)