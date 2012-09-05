(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- BTEL repaid its IDR650 billion local currency bonds using the proceeds from a IDR557 billion non-preemptive rights issue and a US$50 million bank loan.

-- The Indonesia-based limited mobility wireless operator does not have any significant debt maturing in the next nine to 12 months. We believe the company has adequate cash flows to cover its interest payments.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on BTEL to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. We are also raising our issue rating on the company's guaranteed senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with developing implications.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that BTEL has sufficient liquidity for the rest of 2012 and no significant debt maturities in the first half of 2013.

Rating Action

On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based limited mobility wireless operator PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk. (BTEL) to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2015 issued by BTEL's fully owned special purpose vehicle Bakrie Telecom Pte. Ltd. to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. BTEL guarantees the notes. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on March 20, 2012.

Rationale

We upgraded BTEL because the company does not have any significant debt maturing in the next 12 months. Our rating action follows BTEL's refinancing of its Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 650 billion local currency bonds on Sept. 3, 2012. The company used the proceeds from an issue of IDR557 billion in non-preemptive rights (NPR) mostly to Bakrie Group and from a US$50 million (about IDR475 billion) bank loan. BTEL plans to use the remaining funds to pay US$20 million in equipment payables and for capital expenditure. We continue to assess BTEL's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define these terms.

We anticipate that BTEL's operating performance will improve, but remain weak, over the next 12-18 months largely due to a rapid growth in broadband wireless subscribers. While the company performed poorly in the first quarter of 2012, performance largely recovered in the second quarter of the year. We expect BTEL's revenues to fall 10%-15% and EBITDA to decline about 15% in 2012, compared with 2011. We expect BTEL's operating performance in 2013 to be similar to that in 2011, when the company's revenues were IDR3.2 trillion and EBITDA margin was 32%.

BTEL's financial performance is likely to improve because of the NPR issuance and the potential improvement in operating performance, in our view. Nevertheless, credit ratios will remain weak with EBITDA interest coverage of less than 1.6x, a ratio of debt (including equipment payables) to EBITDA of more than 5x, and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 8% in 2012 and 2013.

In our view, BTEL will have a significant funding gap in 2013 due to finance lease obligations and equipment payables. Also, we expect the company to need additional funding to expand its broadband wireless capacity early next year. Such expansion could require IDR250 billion of spending over and above maintenance-related capital expenditure, which we estimate at IDR250 billion for full-year 2013.

BTEL's small scale and limited-mobility offerings put it at a disadvantage compared with peers. The company has about 4.5% share of the Indonesian wireless market with strong presence in the highly populated and prosperous Jakarta, Bandung, and West Java provinces.

Liquidity

We believe BTEL has "weak" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company's liquidity sources are likely to cover liquidity uses by 1.1x in 2012, but only 0.6x in 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- BTEL's liquidity sources include cash and short-term investments of about IDR170 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We expect the company to have FFO of about IDR200 billion in 2012 and IDR400 billion in 2013.

-- Sources of liquidity in 2012 also include IDR300 billion of positive working capital movement, IDR557 billion of proceeds from the NPR issuance, and US$50 million of bank loan.

-- Uses of liquidity in 2012 include minimum capital expenditure of about IDR250 billion, equipment payables of US$30 million, principal repayments of the local currency bonds of IDR650 billion, and finance lease payments of about IDR400 billion.

-- Uses of liquidity in 2013 include minimum capital expenditure of about IDR250 billion, equipment payables of about US$25 million, principal repayments on the bank loan of US$15 million, and finance lease payments of about IDR400 billion.

-- We believe BTEL will remain in breach of its incurrence covenant on its foreign currency bond. The covenant requires the company to maintain a ratio of consolidated debt to the past 12 months' EBITDA below 4.75x before May 2013, stepping down to 4.25x until May 2014. Therefore, BTEL will not be able to raise debt for capital expenditure. Under the financial covenants on the foreign currency bond, the company can raise up to US$30 million in credit facilities over and above the constraints of the incurrence covenant. We therefore expect BTEL to finance part of its capital expenditure through vendor financing.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that BTEL has sufficient liquidity for the rest of 2012 and the absence of significant debt maturities in the first half of 2013.

We could lower the rating if we believe BTEL's operating performance will deteriorate, resulting in EBITDA interest coverage remaining close to 1x. We could also lower the rating if: (1) BTEL's working capital requirements increase significantly; (2) the company faces challenges in raising funds to meet capital expenditure in 2013 and that adversely affects growth; or (3) its payment terms on finance leases from tower companies and equipment vendors turn more onerous.

Although less likely, we could raise the rating if BTEL takes steps to bridge its funding gap in 2013, and that results in sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1x, and the company sustains its EBITDA interest coverage at 1.5x or more.

