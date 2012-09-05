Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China Oilfield Services Limited's (COSL, 'A'/ stable) USD1bn senior unsecured bonds a final rating of 'A'.
This rating action follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 24 August 2012.
The notes are issued by COSL Finance B.V.I. and guaranteed by COSL.
COSL's ratings are closely aligned with the credit profile of its major shareholder, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (53.6%), due to the strong operational and strategic linkages between the two.
For more information on COSL, see "Fitch rates China Oilfield Services 'A'; Outlook Stable" dated 24 August 2012.
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.