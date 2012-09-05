Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ESB Finance Limited's EUR600m notes due 2017 issued within the existing EUR3bn notes programme and guaranteed by Electricity Supply Board (ESB), a rating of 'BBB+'. The agency rates ESB Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The ratings reflect ESB's improved liquidity position after it raised over EUR1. 4bn of new debt (with an average cost of 4.5%) during 2011. ESB has also reduced its capex plans by around 20% or over EUR600m for 2012 and 2013, which Fitch views as prudent given current market conditions.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's revised earnings expectations for ESB due to its reduced capex plans and the upfront cost of its performance improvement programme. Although ESB's financial performance in 2011 was in line with earlier estimates, Fitch now expects net lease-adjusted FFO leverage to be above 4.5x in 2012-2013, with FFO interest coverage to be around 4.3x, and gearing (net lease-adjusted debt to regulatory asset base) to remain below 60%.

The decision on 22 March 2012 by the Irish government to sell some of ESB's non-strategic power generation assets, rather than to sell a minority stake in ESB as previously indicated, is likely to be gradual and limited in its implementation, and therefore credit neutral.

ESB is set to remain domestically focused (Ireland represents over 80% of earnings with the rest mostly originating in Northern Ireland). Therefore, the sovereign exposure for the purposes of assessing the potential for rating ESB above the rating of Ireland ('BBB+'/Negative) is likely to remain high. Nevertheless, as noted in the agency's special report titled 'The Future of the Euro-Zone - The Impact on Corporates' dated 16 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com, the sovereign rating of Ireland would have to be downgraded to speculative grade for sovereign constraint to cause a downgrade of ESB from its current rating level.

ESB's ratings continue to factor in the high proportion of regulated network assets and related earnings from electricity transmission and distribution in Ireland and Northern Ireland compared with most integrated utilities in the EMEA region. Around 65% of expected earnings over the next four years will be derived from the regulated network businesses, compared with up to one-third for most European peers.

The ratings are constrained by the limited geographical diversification of ESB's asset base and earnings, and the challenges facing its electricity supply business, which is suffering from market liberalisation (increased competition). Fitch does not expect the thin supply margins to recover in the foreseeable future, anticipating a slow recovery in electricity demand and an aggressive competitive landscape, despite the deregulation of electricity tariffs which took effect in April 2011.

ESB's liquidity position is supported by around EUR1.3bn of cash and undrawn committed facilities (maturing in 2014 and 2015) as of 31 March 2012. This compares with EUR627m of debt due in 2012 and 2013, and EUR500m of negative post-dividend free cash flow (FCF) expected by Fitch in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, part of the capex related to new electricity generation capacity is likely to be funded on a project finance basis, thus reducing ESB's core funding requirements.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Net lease-adjusted FFO leverage well above 4.5x, FFO interest coverage below 4.0x and gearing above 60% on a sustained basis is viewed by Fitch as potentially negative for the ratings, while acknowledging that ESB's earnings are dominated by regulated network businesses.

- The sovereign rating of Ireland would have to be downgraded to speculative grade for sovereign constraint to cause a downgrade of ESB.

Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.