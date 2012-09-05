(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered our rating on DECO 17 - Pan Europe 7's class F notes, based on continuing interest shortfalls.

-- DECO 17 - Pan Europe 7 is a 2007-vintage CMBS transaction that initially comprised 12 commercial real estate loans, of which one has prepaid.

-- Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect our ratings in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' its credit rating on DECO 17 - Pan Europe 7 Ltd.'s class F notes.

Today's rating action follows continued interest shortfalls on the class F notes and, more recently, on the class E notes. All notes in this transaction, except class A, are covered by an available funds cap (AFC). The cap arises from the potential that interest receipts from the loans may be insufficient to pay interest on the notes, due to prepayments and low spread at closing between the weighted-average coupon and the weighted-average loan margin.

DECO 17 - Pan Europe 7 is a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction arranged by Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), which also acts as servicer. It currently comprises 11 loans, down from 12 at closing in December 2007. One of the loans (5% of the closing loan pool balance) has prepaid. The transaction is granular and the largest loan (LWB) accounts for only 19% of the pool balance. Most of the loans (75% of the loan pool balance) mature in 2014, six years before the notes mature in 2020.

All loans are current and we understand that the issuer is not drawing on the liquidity facility at the moment. The Rockpoint loan, however is in breach of its interest coverage ratio covenant, and the Elbblick loan was restructured. This has triggered a cash trap, where the servicer retains excess rental income that would otherwise be released to the borrower.

On the January 2010 interest payment date, the issuer did not pay full interest on the class B notes and those lower in the capital structure. At closing, the loan margins to cover the issuer's margin payments under the notes were relatively low. The issuer entered into a series of swap transactions that exchange the loan margin that it receives under the LWB, WGN MF, WBN MF, AFI, Gabriel, and NILEG MF loans, for higher loan margins (90 basis points). The purpose of this was to increase the amount of funds that the issuer has available to pay note interest and senior expenses.

The current shortfall is a result of the January 2010 shortfall, and therefore not covered by an AFC. We had expected it to repay but, as prepayments occur and the class A notes are amortized, available funds to repay this shortfall have decreased. We no longer expect it to be repaid.

Three loans in this pool (WGN, WBN, and Nileg) were subject to discretionary margin step-ups in October 2009. Additionally, these loans were subject to a reducing notional amount, which would be offset by this margin step-up. The servicer exercised this step-up on Jan. 23, 2010.

As all of the loans have continued to meet their debt service obligations in full, the interest shortfalls on the more senior classes of notes have gradually repaid. However, the unpaid interest balance has increased in Q1 2012 and Q2 2012. Therefore, the interest shortfall on the class F notes has increased.

We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on the class F notes because they continue to suffer interest shortfalls, which we consider the issuer unlikely to repay (see "Rating Lowered To 'D (sf)' On CMBS Transaction DECO 17's Class G Notes; Rest Unaffected," published on May 27, 2011).

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

On June 4, 2012, we published a Request For Comment outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology"). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow and value. We therefore anticipate limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.

However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments. An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

