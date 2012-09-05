(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has maintained AyT FTPYME I, FTA on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:

EUR3.7m Class F2 (ISIN ES0370149017): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN

EUR14.8m Class T2 (ISIN ES0370149025): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN

EUR40.7m Class B (ISIN ES0370149033): 'Asf'; maintained on RWN

The maintained RWN on the class F2, T2 and B notes is due to the transaction's exposure to Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which acts as the account bank in the transaction. Banesto was downgraded on 11 June 2012 and is currently not an eligible counterparty according to transaction documentation (see "Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN", dated 16 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The rating of the senior class F2 and T2 notes is capped at 'AA-sf', five notches above Spain's IDR of 'BBB'.

The maintained RWN on the junior class B notes also reflects their exposure to the account bank (Banesto), as the treasury account bank holding the reserve fund. Fitch notes that the class B notes' credit enhancement is provided solely by the substantial reserve fund of EUR66.4m.

Credit enhancement has increased for all notes due to deleveraging and offsets the transaction's deteriorating performance since the last surveillance review in August 2011. As of the July 2012 investor report, loans more than 90 days and 180 days in arrears account for 4.3% and 3.0% as of outstanding portfolio balance, respectively, compared to 3.2% and 1.9% as of the July 2011 investor report.

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a static pool of secured and unsecured loans to Spanish small and medium enterprises granted by 13 savings Spanish banks now consolidated into Banco Mare Nostrum S.A., ('BB+'/Stable/'B'); Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Ontinyent; Banca Civica, S.A..; NCG Banco, ('BB+'/Stable/'B'); and Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar; 'BBB-'/RWN/'F3').