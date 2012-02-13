(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has published the February edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter.

In the prevailing scenario of economic slowdown, Fitch examines India's potential for overcoming the crisis in its latest "India's Prospects of an Economic Recovery in FY13 (20 January 2012)" report.

Highlights in this month's issue also include special commentaries, such as

"India Tax Ruling Positive for Vodafone, Indian Telco M&A (20 January 2012)",

"India Retail Reform to Draw FDI, But Pace Will Be Slow (12 January 2012)",

"India Infrastructure Initiative Has Weak Links (19 January 2012)",

"International Corporate Rtg Unaffected by Falling INR (11 January 2012)", "Debt Restructuring Imminent in Indian Cotton Textile (11 January 2012)", and "IIFCL's Credit Enhancement Scheme to Support Ratings (11 January 2012)".

The newsletter also features 2012 outlooks on industry sectors such as auto, auto suppliers, steel, cement, construction, real estate, retail, power, oil and gas, paper, sugar, edible, pharmaceuticals, shipping, logistics, and structured finance. As a regular feature, the newsletter also contains rating actions carried out by the agency in January 2012 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

