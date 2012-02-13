(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- In late January 2011, the trustee issued notices of acceleration and enforcement over Palmer Square's collateral, and appointed Alastair Beveridge and Simon Appell of Zolfo Cooper Europe as receivers to the transaction.

-- On Feb. 1, 2012, the receivers confirmed that the issuer would no longer make regular payment date distributions.

-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on the monthly-pay class A1-AE notes, which defaulted on the Feb. 7, 2012 interest payment date.

-- Given the risk of principal losses, we have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on the nondeferrable quarterly-pay class A1-A and A1-B notes, which are not yet in payment default, and affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- Palmer Square is a cash flow CDO of primarily U.S. structured finance securities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' its credit rating on Palmer Square PLC's class A1-AE notes. At the same time, we have lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our ratings on the class A1-A and A1-B notes, and affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class A2, B, C, and D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow:

-- The trustee's notices, dated Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, 2012, of acceleration and of enforcement over Palmer Square's collateral;

-- The Jan. 31, 2012 appointment of Alastair Beveridge and Simon Appell of Zolfo Cooper Europe as receivers to the transaction; and

-- The receivers' Feb. 1, 2012 decision to suspend regular distributions on interest payment dates.

Interest is due and payable on the nondeferrable class A1-AE notes on the seventh day of each month. As the receivers have suspended regular payment date distributions, and the grace period for nonpayment on the class A1-AE notes has now passed, the notes are now in interest payment default. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our rating on the class A1-AE notes.

Classes of notes other than A1-AE pay on a quarterly basis. From information presented in Palmer Square's transaction reports, we do not consider that these classes of notes are currently in payment default. Our rating actions on these classes of notes are based on our assessment of the risks of the noteholders ultimately experiencing principal losses

From the transaction reports, we note that the issuer had assets with a par value of $931.17 million following the quarterly payment date in January 2012. At the same time, the amounts outstanding on the notes totalled $1,008.78 million, of which $860.78 million represented the remaining balance of class A1 notes--the A1-A, A1-B, and A1-AE notes--which rank pari passu for principal repayments. According to the transaction documents, in enforcement the issuer must fully repay all of the class A1 notes before redeeming the other classes of notes.

While the par value of assets is greater than the outstanding amount of all of the class A1 notes, our analysis indicates that more than 24% of the portfolio holdings are currently rated either 'CC' or 'D', and more than 20% are rated in the 'CCC' band (i.e., 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-'). As a result, we consider it likely that all noteholders will ultimately experience principal losses. Our opinion of the creditworthiness of the remaining classes of notes is therefore 'CC (sf)', signifying that all classes are currently vulnerable to nonpayment.

Accordingly, we have lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our ratings on the class A1-A and A1-B notes, and affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class A2, B, C, and D notes.

Palmer Square is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction with a portfolio of primarily U.S. structured finance securities. It closed in March 2005.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.