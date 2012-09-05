For more than a decade, Malaysia's economic growth was partially brought about by the large public investments--sometimes exceeding that of the private sector. This, in turn, adversely affected the government's fiscal position.

However, this pattern might be changing. For example, foreign direct investments (FDI) seem to have bottomed out. Besides, the recent rebound of private sector investments was partially due to the government's initiatives for the Economic Transformation Program. If the trend continues, the Malaysian economy could regain its vitality.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances Malaysia's weak fiscal position with its external and monetary strengths.

We may raise the sovereign credit ratings if stronger growth and the government's effort to reduce spending result in lower-than-expected deficits, as indicated in the 10th Malaysia Plan. With lower deficits, a significant reduction in government debt is possible.

We may lower the ratings if the government can't deliver the reform measures to reduce its fiscal deficits and increase the country's growth prospects. These reforms may include, but are not limited to, the GST and subsidy reforms on the fiscal side, and private investment and economic diversification reforms on the economic growth agenda.