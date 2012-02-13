(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current transaction performance by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have observed improvements in the credit quality of the pool, and an increase in credit enhancement to levels that support higher ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes. The transaction is in its post-reinvestment period and is deleveraging the senior notes. Considering these factors, we have raised our ratings on these notes.

-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class E notes.

-- Silver Birch CLO I is a cash CLO transaction that closed in August 2005 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Silver Birch CLO I B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class E notes.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our rating on the class A notes to 'AAA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)';

-- Raised our rating on the class B notes to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)';

-- Raised our rating on the class C notes to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)';

-- Raised our rating on the class D notes to 'B+ (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'; and

-- Affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and our application of relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

Silver Birch CLO I is a cash collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in August 2005 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Oct. 31, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: Silver Birch CLO I B.V.," published on Feb. 24, 2010). We have also observed a decrease in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') and in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-').

The transaction is in its post-reinvestment period, and thus benefits from the deleveraging of the structure, with 47% of the class A note balance already paid down.

Credit enhancement for all classes of notes and the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool have increased--which, in our view, supports higher ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes. We have also observed from the trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes have improved.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to the class A, B, C, and D notes to be commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

The credit enhancement available to the class E notes is commensurate with the current rating. We have therefore affirmed our rating on this class of notes.

None of the notes is constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

The rating on the class C notes was constrained by the application of the largest obligor test in our previous review. As such, we lowered our rating on the class C notes to a level that passed the largest obligor test, i.e., 'B+', although the class C notes passed the other stresses at a higher level, i.e., 'BB-'. Our analysis of the current portfolio indicates that the class C notes are no longer constrained by the largest obligor test and so can achieve a higher rating. We have therefore raised our rating on these notes.

