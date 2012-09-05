(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HDFC: MBS 2006 Series III Trust - an RMBS transaction - as follows:

INR501.6m Class A1 pass through certificates (PTCs) affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR0.07m Class A2 PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA (SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the adequate level of available credit enhancement and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses. As of the payout date of 20 July 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR264.4m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR509.9m.

According to the payout report of 20 July 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.35% of the original pool principal and 2.41% of the current pool principal. The transaction has amortised since the transaction closed in March 2006 leaving 14.5% of the original pool balance outstanding as of the collection month of May 2012.