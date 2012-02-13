(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 -
-- The European Commission has blocked the proposed merger of Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext.
-- We are removing from CreditWatch negative the 'AA' long-term
counterparty credit and debt ratings on Deutsche Boerse and affirming all the
ratings on Deutsche Boerse.
-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that, as Deutsche Boerse is
again pursuing its strategy as a stand-alone operation, it will continue to
report strong profitability underpinned by its broadly diversified revenue
base, its secure market position, and management's commitment to strong cost
discipline.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had removed its ratings on Deutsche
Boerse AG (DBAG) from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Feb.
16, 2011. At the same time, we affirmed all the ratings on the company, including the 'AA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty ratings. The outlook is stable.
The CreditWatch placement with negative implications in February 2011
reflected our view that DBAG's financial profile could deteriorate following a
merger with the more-leveraged, lower-rated NYSE Euronext (A+/Stable/A-1). We
believed that, for business and reputation reasons, DBAG might feel compelled
to provide financial support to NYSE Euronext. However, this risk disappears
with the European Commission's decision to block the proposed merger of the
two entities.
We affirmed the ratings because we consider that DBAG's prospects as a
stand-alone company remain strong. Despite significant time spent on the
failed merger, some important actions were taken in 2011, which, in our view,
consolidated DBAG's business position. One example is DBAG's new partnership
with Cetip (not rated)--the Brazilian Central Securities Depositary--through
DBAG's subsidiary Clearstream International (not rated). This partnership
provides further evidence of Clearstream's position as a leading global
provider of collateral management services.
Another example is the successful implementation of a new equity options
trading platform at U.S. subsidiary International Securities Exchange (ISE),
which, in our opinion, has helped stabilize ISE's market share in the U.S.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DBAG will continue to report
strong profitability underpinned by its broadly diversified revenue base, its
dominant market position, and management's commitment to strong cost
discipline. Leverage metrics should also keep improving in 2012, in our view.
We could lower the rating if we observe a relaxing of risk-management
policies, or an unexpected increase in leverage. On the contrary, we could
raise the rating if the group's debt-servicing capacity and leverage metrics
materially improve and if, at the same time, the group captures significant
market share in OTC clearing without compromising the robustness of its
financial safeguards.
