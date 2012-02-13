(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Novo IV Trust - Locomotive's (an ABS transaction)
pass-through certificates (PTCs) as follows:
INR1,256.9m Series G affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR1,256.9m Series H affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR774.6m Series I affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR774.6m Series J affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The transaction is a securitisation of lease receivables due to Indian Railway
Finance Corporation Limited from the Ministry of Railways, the Government of
India, in respect of certain rolling stock assets that were leased from August
1998 to March 1999.
The affirmation is based on the credit quality of the Ministry of Railways (the
underlying obligor), as well as the legal and financial structure of the
transaction. The ratings address the ultimate payment of principal to the PTC
investors by the final legal maturity date of 17 October 2014, in accordance
with the transaction documentation.