BBI was authorized in early 2005 to take on the business of Barclays Bank PLC's Dublin branch. It is a niche bank located in Dublin, focusing primarily on the large corporate and infrastructure sectors, as well as wealth management advisory services. In so doing, the bank actively leverages the broader capabilities of the Barclays group. At end-2011, BBI reported total assets of EUR2,060 million, of which EUR624 million were customer loans and advances, with almost all the remainder being intragroup balances. Due to its somewhat niche focus, BBI's business diversification is in our view limited compared with the large Irish banks. While management continues to explore opportunities to grow the business, we expect that this will only happen within the confines of Barclays' prevailing cautious attitude to lending in Ireland.

Unlike other rated, domestically focused Irish peers, BBI reported a rise in pretax profits for 2011--to EUR26.3 million, up EUR3.4 million from the year before--which followed a similar rise in 2010. In our view, this provides evidence of the bank's longstanding cautious approach to lending and the relative strength of the Barclays franchise. The improvement in earnings was a factor of a moderate fall in the loan impairment charge (to EUR4.4 million), a moderate rise in interest income, and continued solid cost control. We consider it probable that BBI could reproduce a similar level of earnings in 2012 as 2011, but the still-weak economic environment in Ireland continues to offer some downside risk via the impairment charge.

In our view, BBI's capitalization remains solid. BBI reported that its regulatory Tier 1 ratio rose to 17.9% at end-2011 or 21.6% once audited 2011 retained earnings are included. Using Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, we calculate that BBI's RAC ratio (a figure that we now quote before any concentration adjustment) was 13.7% at the same date, a fall from 17.3% at end-2010. The Tier 1 and RAC ratios moved in opposite directions primarily because Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets (RWAs) increased through 2011 due to the adverse move in the Irish BICRA. While the enlarged capital surplus would potentially allow management to expand the bank's balance sheet faster than retained earnings, we expect that any associated reduction in the RAC ratio would be modest and that capitalization would remain a relative strength for BBI.

While, in our view, BBI's loan book shows a satisfactory spread of exposures by sector and a notable modest exposure to commercial real estate (see chart 1 below), it is very substantially focused on Irish corporate names and includes significant single-name concentration. At end-2011, BBI reported impaired balances as 5.5% of total loans, which were covered 72% by provisions--figures little changed on the previous year.

BBI funds its balance sheet with corporate customer deposits. The bank is nevertheless structurally liquid, helped by its low loan-to-deposit (LTD) ratio (55% at end-2011), the short-term nature of its intragroup placements, and its material holdings of liquid assets. We understand that BBI would also have access to parental funding if this was required. Whereas lending increased in 2011, customer deposits declined slightly, reflecting the decision of some corporate clients to move deposits to Barclays in the U.K.

Although BBI accounts for less than 1% of consolidated group capital, we categorize BBI as a "core" subsidiary of Barclays. This is based on factors such as: the shared brand, BBI's high degree of operational integration with the group, the high importance of the Barclays franchise and wider capabilities to BBI's business model, BBI's effective position as an extension of Barclays' U.K. corporate banking division within Ireland, BBI's continued profitability despite sustained weak economic conditions in Ireland, and our view that BBI's target client base and risk appetite leads its business risk to be not materially higher than that of the group. Given its small size, we regard BBI as being of "low" systemic importance to the Irish banking system.

While it is focused on an Ireland-domiciled customer base, BBI has "moderate" domestic exposure--it accounted for about 37% of the bank's total assets at end-2011, according to our calculation, and therefore below the 40% threshold identified in our criteria. As a result, and due to our view that it could be easily supported by its parent if needed, the rating on BBI is constrained at one notch above the Irish sovereign rating. We expect no material near-term change in the above ratio.

