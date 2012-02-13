(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive's (an ABS transaction) pass-through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR236.45m Series C affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series D affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series E affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series F affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series G affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series H affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series I affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series J affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series K affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series L affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series M affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series N affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series O affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series P affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series Q affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series R affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series S affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series T affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series U affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR236.45m Series V affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR161.10m Series W affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of lease receivables due to Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited from the Ministry of Railways, the Government of India, in respect of certain rolling stock assets that were leased by means of an agreement dated 9 July 2008.

The affirmation is based on the credit quality of the underlying obligor, the Ministry of Railways, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address the ultimate payment of principal to the PTC investors by the legal final maturity date of 15 April 2023, in accordance with the transaction documentation.