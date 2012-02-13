(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India Structured Asset Trust-Series XII's (an ABS transaction) pass-through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR271.5m Series A5 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR260.5m Series A6 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR250.1m Series A7 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR240.0m Series A8 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR230.3m Series A9 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR221.0m Series A10 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR212.1m Series A11 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR203.6m Series A12 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR195.3m Series A13 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR187.5m Series A14 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR179.9m Series A15 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR172.7m Series A16 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR165.7m Series A17 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR159.0m Series A18 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR152.6m Series A19 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR146.5m Series A20 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR140.5m Series A21 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR134.9m Series A22 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR129.4m Series A23 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR124.2m Series A24 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR17.3m Series A25 affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of lease receivables due to Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited from the Ministry of Railways, the Government of India, in respect of certain rolling stock assets that were leased from April 2007 to June 2007.

The affirmation is based on the credit quality of the underlying obligor, the Ministry of Railways, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address the ultimate payment of principal to the PTC investors by the legal final maturity date of 15 April 2023, in accordance with the transaction documentation.