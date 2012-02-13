(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) proposed USD-denominated
subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(exp)'. The notes will be issued under DBS's USD15bn
global medium term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated one notch below DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) to reflect its subordinated status and the
absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in accordance
with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.
The notes will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of DBS,
and will rank equally with the bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital instruments.
The holders' rights of the subordinated notes will rank after the claims of
DBS's senior creditors, including depositors, but they will rank senior to
holders of the bank's ordinary shares and Tier 1 capital securities.
While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes are not intended to contain
any going-concern loss absorption features (such as coupon deferral under
specified conditions), which otherwise would have resulted in wider notching for
the issue rating.
The notes are expected to qualified as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary
Authority of Singapore's guidelines. The proceeds will be used for DBS's general
corporate purposes as well as to partly refinance Lower Tier 2 securities that
are callable this year.
DBS is 28%-owned by the Singapore government, via Temasek Holdings, and is the
largest of the three Singapore banking groups by assets.
For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, please refer to "Fitch
Affirms DBS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 29 April 2011, and DBS's full rating
report dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.
The list of DBS's ratings is as follows:
- LTFC IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term FC IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'