Summary analysis -- Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. ---------- 05-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: China

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +6

GRE Support 0

Group Support +6

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook on SCB China reflects the outlook on the bank's parent group. An upgrade of Standard Chartered PLC could trigger an upgrade on SCB China. We could lower the rating on SCB China if we downgrade Standard Chartered PLC or if we no longer consider SCB China to be a core subsidiary of the group.

A change in the SACP of SCB China is not likely to directly affect the issuer credit rating unless the change is significant enough to alter the parent group's credit profile.

Rationale

The ratings on Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. (SCB China) mainly reflect reflect the bank's status as a core subsidiary of Standard Chartered group. We expect the United Kingdom's banking sector regulator to allow the group holding company Standard Chartered PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) to provide timely support to SCB China.

SCB China's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile is based on the anchor SACP for banks operating solely in China. We also considered the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

The anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in China draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view that China has an economic risk score of '6' and an industry risk score of '5'. We view China as a moderately resilient developing economy. Significant property price increases and rapid credit expansion over the recent years have heightened China's exposure to an economic imbalance. Meanwhile, the country's high ratio of private sector credit to GDP and weak payment culture heighten credit risk in the economy. In terms of industry risk, market distortions due to prevalent state ownership and administrative control of interest rates present challenges to the sector. Nonetheless, sectorwide profitability is comparable with that of other sectors in the economy. A strong customer deposit base and proactive government role support systemwide funding.

Our assessment of SCB China's business position reflects the bank's established niche position in China through its strong competitive advantage in providing international trade finance and other cross-border banking services. The bank benefits from the group's reputable franchise, international connectivity, technology, and strong commitment to operating in China. SCB China's revenue has been fairly resilient for the past few years. However, similar to other foreign banks' Chinese subsidiaries, SCB China has a smaller market share and less recognition than the state-owned banks and joint stock commercial banks.

Our "adequate" assessment of SCB China's capital and earnings reflects our view that the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio before adjustments for diversification is likely to stay above 7% over the next one to two years. The parent's capital injection of Chinese yuan (CNY) 2 billion in the second half of 2011 has enhanced SCB China's capitalization. However, SCB China's profitability is likely to remain subdued amid its ongoing expansion of the branch network.

Our "adequate" assessment of SCB China's risk position mainly reflects our expectation that the bank will expand its loan book in a controlled manner and contain credit losses at manageable levels. The bank maintains its nonperforming assets balance and credit losses at a low level and does not have any exposure to local government financing vehicles.

We consider SCB China's funding to be "average" and its liquidity to be "adequate." We believe the bank's strength in trade finance and cash management business will help it to attract deposits from large and midsize companies in China. However, the bank's limited branch network in China constrains its retail customer deposit base.

The issuer credit rating on SCB China is equated to Standard Chartered PLC's group credit profile of 'aa-', which incorporates potential support from the United Kingdom (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+) government. SCB China's business is integral to the overall group strategy, which largely focuses on Asia. The bank also represents a significant portion of its parent group in terms of equity.

