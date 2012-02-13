(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taurus CMBS No.2 S.r.l. (Taurus 2) as follows:

EUR10.1m class A (IT0003957005) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR26.0m class B (IT0003957013) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR14.2m class C (IT0003957021) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR16.6m class D (IT0003957039) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR14.2m class E (IT0003957047) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR9.5m class F (IT0003957054) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE100%

EUR14.1m class G (IT0003957062) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the one remaining loan (Berenice) since Fitch's last rating action in April 2011. The reported loan-to-value (LTV) has improved slightly to 52% compared to 55% 12 months ago (September 2011 valuation) and good tenants on long leases occupy many of the remaining 31 properties. The borrower continues to dispose of assets with ensuing proceeds covering the allocated loan amounts and repaying the notes sequentially. Seven properties have been sold since April 2011 with the resultant securitised loan balance reducing to EUR105m from EUR108m.

As previously reported, the higher rating of the class G notes (compared to the class F notes) is due to the available funds cap, which means that Fitch's analysis does not incorporate the likelihood of class G interest being paid. In July 2010 there was an interest shortfall on the class F which was repaid on the following interest payment date. Although the loan margin is due to increase by 15 basis points (to 1.1%) and Fitch does not anticipate imminent shortfalls on the class F notes, prepayments (as a result of asset sales) and issuer costs may lead to future shortfalls and thus the class F notes have been affirmed at 'CCCsf'.

At closing in December 2005, Taurus 2 was a securitisation of four commercial mortgage loans originated in Italy. The Berenice loan was a one-third pari passu participation in a EUR490m syndicated loan, granted to a closed-ended listed real estate investment fund. The loans, originated by Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Bank Ltd, were secured by 83 predominantly office properties. Following the prepayment of the Bentra, Little Domus and Leather loans, only the Berenice loan remains outstanding.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report is available on www.fitchratings.com.