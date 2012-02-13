(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taurus CMBS No.2 S.r.l.
(Taurus 2) as follows:
EUR10.1m class A (IT0003957005) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR26.0m class B (IT0003957013) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR14.2m class C (IT0003957021) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR16.6m class D (IT0003957039) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR14.2m class E (IT0003957047) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR9.5m class F (IT0003957054) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery
Estimate RE100%
EUR14.1m class G (IT0003957062) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the one
remaining loan (Berenice) since Fitch's last rating action in
April 2011. The reported loan-to-value (LTV) has improved
slightly to 52% compared to 55% 12 months ago (September 2011
valuation) and good tenants on long leases occupy many of the
remaining 31 properties. The borrower continues to dispose of
assets with ensuing proceeds covering the allocated loan amounts
and repaying the notes sequentially. Seven properties have been
sold since April 2011 with the resultant securitised loan
balance reducing to EUR105m from EUR108m.
As previously reported, the higher rating of the class G
notes (compared to the class F notes) is due to the available
funds cap, which means that Fitch's analysis does not
incorporate the likelihood of class G interest being paid. In
July 2010 there was an interest shortfall on the class F which
was repaid on the following interest payment date. Although the
loan margin is due to increase by 15 basis points (to 1.1%) and
Fitch does not anticipate imminent shortfalls on the class F
notes, prepayments (as a result of asset sales) and issuer costs
may lead to future shortfalls and thus the class F notes have
been affirmed at 'CCCsf'.
At closing in December 2005, Taurus 2 was a securitisation
of four commercial mortgage loans originated in Italy. The
Berenice loan was a one-third pari passu participation in a
EUR490m syndicated loan, granted to a closed-ended listed real
estate investment fund. The loans, originated by Merrill Lynch
Capital Markets Bank Ltd, were secured by 83 predominantly
office properties. Following the prepayment of the Bentra,
Little Domus and Leather loans, only the Berenice loan remains
outstanding.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the
transaction. A performance update report is available on
www.fitchratings.com.