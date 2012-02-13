(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Russian Railways' (RZD) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed RZD Capital Limited's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

RZD's ratings are aligned with those of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') given its 100% state ownership and strategic importance to the Russian economy. RZD's ratings reflect the strong links between the state and the company, including the annual tariff and capex approval by the federal government, the provision of federal and regional subsidies for passenger and freight transportation, state-owned bank financing and direct equity injections for capital expenditure funding.

Fitch views RZD's standalone business and financial profile as commensurate with the mid-'BBB' category. This is mainly driven by RZD's business profile as the monopoly owner and operator of the rail infrastructure essential for transporting freight and passengers across Russia and abroad. RZD's standalone profile is constrained by the continued lack of long-term tariffs, its exposure to market risk related to commodities (eg, coal, oil and iron ore), lack of geographical diversification and dependence on state cash injections in the form of subsidies and contributions to its capital.

The ratings take into account Fitch's expectation that RZD will remain the monopoly operator of railway infrastructure in Russia, with a dominant position in locomotive traction and a significant share of the rolling stock segment. The latter was 28% at end-2011, after RZD auctioned off its majority stake in JSC Freight One ('BB+'/Rating Watch Negative) in Q411, generating proceeds of RUB125bn, in line with expectations.

In 2011, RZD reported strong growth in rail cargo and passenger transportation volumes. Its rail freight turnover reached 2.1trn tonne-km, a 5.8% increase yoy, or 2.7trn tonne-km including empty runs, an 8.1% increase yoy. Rail passenger turnover was 140bn passenger-km in 2011, a 0.5% increase yoy. RZD reported 9M11 standalone revenues calculated under Russian accounting standards of RUB962bn, 7.8% growth yoy. Fitch expects that cargo volumes will grow in line with Russian GDP growth, which the agency forecasts at around 3.5% in 2012-2013 and passenger turnover will remain broadly flat. Overall, Fitch forecasts RZD to report moderate, single-digit revenue growth over the medium term. Fitch also expects RZD to maintain EBITDA profitability of between 20%-25% over this period.

Fitch forecasts that over 2012-2014 RZD's free cash flow (FCF) will remain negative due to the significant consolidated capex programme in excess of RUB1.3trn. The company intends to finance this programme through cash flow generation, debt issuance, divestment of shares in affiliates (estimated by RZD at nearly RUB70bn) and capital injections by the state (close to RUB130bn in 2011-2012; largely related to the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games). Fitch believes that although the capex programme is achievable, RZD's reliance on capital markets is likely to increase. Based on its internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts, the agency expects RZD's net EBITDA leverage to increase noticeably from 0.6x in 2010 to about 2.2x in 2014, as compared to RZD's forecast of 1.4x for 2014.

Fitch views RZD's liquidity as adequate. On 31 December 2011, RZD reported RUB182bn in cash and short-term deposits on a standalone basis, plus RUB275bn of undrawn revolving credit facilities, mainly from state-owned Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and JSC Bank VTB ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). This covered RZD's short-term debt maturities of RUB146bn and expected negative FCF of about RUB250bn in 2012, before receipts from divestments and equity capital injections, which Fitch estimates at about RUB55bn this year. RZD's gross standalone indebtedness amounted to RUB378bn at 31 December 2011.

In Fitch's view, strong Russian economic growth leading to rail transportation volumes and revenue increasing more strongly than the agency anticipates would be positive for RZD's ratings. However, at the current 'BBB' level, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would be a pre-requisite for an upgrade of RZD's IDR.

Sustained net leverage levels beyond 2.5x may put pressure on the ratings, but Fitch expects to continue to align RZD's IDR with that of Russia at the 'BBB' level, given that the expected strength of government linkage and support is high. This means that Fitch is unlikely to downgrade RZD unless it downgrades Russia first.

The rating actions are as follows:

JSC Russian Railways

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'

Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'

RZD Capital Limited

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'