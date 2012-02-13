(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis under
our recently published U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- Credit enhancement has increased across all classes of
notes due to the deleveraging of the transaction, and the
reserve fund being topped up to its target level via excess
spread.
-- We have taken today's rating actions based on our credit
and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction
information that we have received.
-- Eurosail 2006-1 is backed by nonconforming U.K.
residential mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgages
and Southern Pacific Personal Loans.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit
rating actions on all classes of Eurosail 2006-1 PLC's notes.
Specifically, we have:
-- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on
the class A2c notes;
-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings
on the class B1a and B1c notes; and
-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class C1a, C1c, D1a, and D1c notes; and
-- Affirmed our rating on the class E note (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow
analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have
received (December 2011). Our analysis reflects our recently
published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published
on Dec. 9, 2011), and our application of our relevant criteria
for transactions of this type (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010, and "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on
May 3, 2010).
The performance of the transaction has improved since we
last reviewed it in June 2010. Credit enhancement has increased
across all classes of notes due to the deleveraging of the
transaction. The reserve fund has been topped up to its target
level via excess spread, and arrears, while high, are stable.
As the currency swap agreement does not comply with our 2010
counterparty criteria, we have carried out our cash flow
analysis without the benefit of a currency swap, to determine if
the class A2c notes can maintain a rating above the issuer
credit rating (ICR) on the counterparty, plus one notch (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). The currency swap
provider in this transaction is Barclays Bank PLC
(A+/Stable/A-1).
We determined that the class A2c notes cannot maintain a
rating above the (ICR) on the counterparty plus one notch, when
we do not give credit to the currency swap. We have therefore
lowered our rating on these notes to 'AA- (sf)' and placed it on
CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons. The rating on the
class A2c notes was previously on CreditWatch negative for
credit and cash flow reasons; however, the rating on these notes
is no longer on CreditWatch for credit and cash flow reasons and
we have today placed it on CreditWatch negative solely for
counterparty reasons (see "S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised
Bank Ratings On Structured Finance Transactions," published on
Dec. 6, 2011). We have placed the A2c note on CreditWatch
negative as we have not yet received confirmation that the
counterparty is posting collateral.
We have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class B1a and B1c notes. Credit enhancement
levels for both classes of notes have increased since our last
review and the revised ratings are commensurate with the levels
achieved in our cash flow analysis under our recently updated
U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 9, 2011).
Based on our credit and cash flow analyses, we have also
affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on
the class C1a and C1c notes as the ratings remain commensurate
with the levels achieved in our cash flow analysis.
We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class D1a and D1c notes, and affirmed our rating
on the class E note, due to the recent improved performance of
the transaction, the results of our credit and cash flow
analyses, and our view that there is 'little' risk of default in
the near term.
We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to
determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high
likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality
of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see
"Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3,
2010). However, the scenarios that we have considered under
moderate stress conditions did not result in the ratings
deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we
would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in
the credit stability criteria.
We expect severe arrears to remain at their current levels,
as there are a number of downside risks for nonconforming
borrowers. These include inflation, weak economic growth, high
unemployment, and fiscal tightening. On the positive side, we
expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.
Eurosail 2006-1 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential
mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgages Ltd. and
Southern Pacific Personal Loans Ltd.
