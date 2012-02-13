(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A+' issue rating to the subordinated notes due 2022 to be
issued by DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The
issue would be a drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion global
medium-term notes program.
The issue rating on the notes is one notch below the issuer
credit rating on DBS Bank--reflecting the notes' subordinated
position. The notes will be denominated in Singapore dollars.
They constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations
of DBS Bank. The notes have a maturity of ten years and the bank
has the option to redeem early.
