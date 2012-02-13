(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to the subordinated notes due 2022 to be issued by DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The issue would be a drawdown under the bank's US$15 billion global medium-term notes program.

The issue rating on the notes is one notch below the issuer credit rating on DBS Bank--reflecting the notes' subordinated position. The notes will be denominated in Singapore dollars. They constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of DBS Bank. The notes have a maturity of ten years and the bank has the option to redeem early.

