Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed mutual life insurer Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary Alte Leipziger Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. ALL is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG).

The rating rationale is that ALG is strongly capitalised, has achieved continued strong investment returns over the past few years and maintains a strong market position in the disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include the concentration of distribution partners and ALV's weak underwriting performance.

Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.3% at end-2010, above the market average, which Fitch estimates to have been about 1.7%. Funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, were in line with the market average. Off-balance sheet unrealised capital gains in real estate of EUR390m also contributed to ALG's strong capitalisation. Strong capitalisation is further demonstrated by the regulatory group solvency margin of 203% at end-2010.

ALL reported a preliminary net investment return rate of 4.5% (2010: 4.8%) for 2011 while Fitch expects the German life insurance market's average to have been slightly below 4% (2010: 4.3%). With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over the past years.

ALL has a strong market position in the disability line in Germany. Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in Germany. ALL writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports its strong development of regular premium business. While Fitch expects stable regular premium income for the German life insurance sector, ALL's regular premiums grew by an estimated 6.3% in 2011. In terms of distribution channels, ALL's new business has significant concentration.

Fitch views ALV's underwriting profitability as weak. ALV expects an improved gross CR of about 100% (2010: 110.0%) for 2011. ALV's preliminary gross CR is still notably weaker than Fitch's expectation for the German non-life sector of 96% (2010: 96.3%). However, Fitch expects ALV's underwriting profitability to improve further.

Fitch views an upgrade of the rating as unlikely due to the lack of geographical diversification and ALV's modest underwriting performance, which weakens ALG's overall profitability. Key rating drivers for a downgrade include deteriorated underwriting results at ALV, a weakened market position in the disability line and a significant decline in new business caused by the loss of distribution partners.

ALG's gross written premiums increased to an estimated EUR2.0bn (2010: EUR1.9bn) in 2011. ALG had total assets of EUR18.7bn at end-2010. Other than insurance business, ALG provides building society business and investment fund business. ALG has a cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.