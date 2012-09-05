Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE: NVR) proposed offering of $500 million senior notes due 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the new debt issue will be used for general corporate purposes, potentially including share repurchase.

The rating and Outlook for NVR reflect the strong credit protection measures, solid free cash flow generation, and balance sheet liquidity that results from its unique operating model. The ratings also reflect NVR's capacity to withstand a meaningful housing downturn and manage effectively in an often challenging housing environment. The cyclical nature of homebuilding is reflected in the ratings as are NVR's relatively heavy exposure to Washington D.C. and Baltimore markets. Fitch also takes into account NVR's track record through the past few recessions, and its, at times, active share repurchase program.

NVR's pro forma debt leverage (24.7%), solid liquidity position, and Fitch's level of confidence with regard to its operating model under various economic conditions are supportive of the 'BBB+' rating level. Based on $500 million of notes issued, debt to EBITDA for 2012 is projected by Fitch to be approximately 1.5x-1.6x and interest coverage (on a pro forma basis assuming a full year of interest expense) is forecast by Fitch to be 16.25x-16.75x.

NVR utilizes an operating model in which land is primarily controlled through rolling options with fixed deposits sourced from independent land developers. Land is not purchased until construction is set to begin. As a consequence, NVR occasionally may be able to participate in land appreciation while minimizing capital outlays. This enables NVR to significantly reduce the risk of downside volatility.

On a limited basis, NVR has acquired several raw parcels of land to be developed into finished lots. This does not represent a change in NVR's disciplined approach to controlling finished lots through options. However, it is representative of several unique strategic opportunities presented by the recent difficult market conditions.

Approximately 75% of NVR's inventory is represented by relatively liquid pre-sold work in process that is less vulnerable to significant declines in value in periods of economic stress. In a downturn, write-downs would primarily be limited to forfeiture of option deposits, a fraction of total land value (typically 5%-10%). Alternatively, NVR seeks to renegotiate option contracts to realign the proposed land purchase price with prevailing market conditions, thereby averting severe margin compression.

NVR's short-dated inventory position turns over rapidly (about four to five times), enhancing operating cash flow. NVR's inventory turnover ratios are consistently and considerably higher than those of its peers. Even with a severe drop in deliveries from the cyclical high, NVR continues to generate significant levels of cash relative to financial obligations and reinvestment prospects. This gives NVR the capacity to manage its capital structure.

As a consequence, NVR has historically been an aggressive purchaser of its stock, buying back approximately $3.1 billion of its stock from 2001 through 2007. From fourth-quarter 2007 (4Q'07) through 1Q'10, NVR refrained from buying its stock.

NVR resumed share repurchase activity later in 2010 buying $417.1 million. During 2011, NVR purchased $666.6 million of stock. NVR did not repurchase stock during the first half of 2012. As of June 30, 2012, NVR had $319.9 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization program. Fitch expects NVR will remain disciplined in its share repurchase activity in the period ahead, especially during intervals when the housing industry is challenged.

NVR ended the 2Q'12 with $587.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and no recourse debt. NVR did have $1 million of non-recourse debt related to a consolidated variable interest entity. NVR's $133.4 million 5% senior notes matured on June 15, 2010.

Effective Oct. 27, 2010, NVR voluntarily terminated its $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature on Dec. 6, 2010. Fitch also expects NVR to at some time re-establish a credit facility. That said, NVR will likely, even then, keep more cash on the balance sheet than in the past.

Because of its operating model, NVR is reliant on third party land developers to prepare finished lots and sell them under option to NVR. This strategy may restrict growth only to markets where such a strategy is viable. However, NVR has expanded its strategy to six new markets over the past four years. By establishing a significant presence in its markets, NVR positions itself as the preferred land purchaser and forges relationships with key local developers.

Fitch believes that, if options were to become unattainable in NVR's markets, bondholders would be well protected due to the strong cash flow dynamics of NVR's model. Without land reinvestment requirements, NVR produces significant cash with which to retire its debt. For the latest 12-month period as of June 30, 2012, NVR generated $99.1 million of cash from operations. Fitch expects NVR to be solidly cash flow positive in 2012.

Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012. However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However, from month to month the statistics (single-family starts, new home, and existing home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case, year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.

Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since early spring but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%. Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.

A positive rating action would be considered if the recovery in housing is significantly better than Fitch's current outlook and the company's credit metrics and liquidity are above the agency's current expectations. A negative rating action could be triggered if NVR's operating performance is meaningfully lower than these current expectations and its total liquidity position falls below $300 million.

Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company-specific activity, such as:

--Trends in land and development spending;

--General inventory levels;

--Speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity);

--Gross and net new order activity;

--Debt levels;

--Free cash flow trends and uses;

--NVR's cash position.

Fitch currently rates NVR as follows:

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.