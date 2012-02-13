(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a quarterly report that the number of global bank rating downgrades increased to 103 in Q411 (Q311: 30), while the number of rating upgrades remained relatively unchanged at 16. The rise in downgrades was mainly driven by the impact of the worsened eurozone crisis and the agency's review of its ratings of the world's largest banks.

Global bank ratings are expected to deteriorate, with 2.2 Negative Outlooks for each Positive Outlook at end-Q411, up from 1.1 at end-Q311. The poor outlook was especially stark for banks in developed markets, which had 5.4 Negative Outlooks for every Positive Outlook, largely due to the impact of the eurozone crisis on banks in the region. In contrast, emerging market bank ratings had 1.2 Positive Outlooks for every Negative outlook at end-Q411.

Actions taken on sovereign ratings were a major driver of bank rating actions during the quarter. Negative actions were taken on several eurozone banks, especially in Italy and Spain, following similar actions on their respective sovereigns' ratings. In contrast, the agency upgraded several emerging-market sovereigns in Q411, leading to rating uplifts for banks domiciled in these countries.

Globally, the number of bank ratings on Rating Watch Negative more than doubled to 77 (Q311: 34) at end-Q411, and were mainly concentrated in developed Europe and emerging Europe. The proportion of ratings with Stable Outlooks was relatively unchanged at 76.9% (Q311: 76.3%) of the global rating stock, while Positive Outlooks decreased to 3.5% (Q311: 8.4%) and Negative Outlooks fell to 7.7% (Q311: 9.3%).

The report "Global Bank Rating Trends Q411: Negative Rating Actions Rise on Eurozone Crisis and Sector Review" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Bank Rating Trends Q411

here