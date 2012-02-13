(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Denmark-based life insurer Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, a core operating subsidiary of Denmark-based Danske Bank A/S (A/Negative/A-1). The ratings were subsequently withdrawn at the issuer's request. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook was negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent.

