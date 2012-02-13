Feb 13 Telford Homes plc's Chief Executive said there were no plans for a management takeover or any sort of share sale, dispelling rumours that the property developer was a buyout target.

The Financial Times Alphaville blog on Monday said there was market chatter about a possible management buyout of Telford.

Chief Executive Jonathan Di-Stefano told Reuters that the company was not looking for a buyer.

"We are fine doing what we are doing," Di-Stefano said.

The stock had risen as much as 10.3 percent on Monday, before paring some gains to trade up 4.9 percent to 97 pence at 15:30 GMT. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anthony Kurian)