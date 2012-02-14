(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation follows an agreement signed on 8 February 2012 between TBI and PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat; 'BBB-'/Positive) for the purchase and leaseback of 2,500 telecom towers for an upfront consideration of USD406m comprising cash of USD342m-USD350m and equity. On completion of the deal, TBI will issue new equity to Indosat equal to 5% of the enlarged company. Also under the agreement, for the next 10 years Indosat will benefit from an earn-out mechanism with a total potential payment of up to USD113m.

TBI will fund the acquisition with debt and Fitch expects this to weaken adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR to above 5x for 2012 from below 3.5x in 2011. However, free cash flow should enable TBI to deleverage below 4x by 2013. Nevertheless, the transaction has reduced the company's rating headroom for further acquisitions and Fitch is likely to take negative rating action should adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR remain above 4.0x on a sustained basis. In this regard Fitch takes comfort from management's leverage guidance of 3.5-4.0x and willingness to use equity to fund further transactions should leverage rise above this level on a sustained basis.

Following the transaction TBI will have 7,368 sites and more than 10,000 tenancies (year-end 2011: 4,868 sites and 7,002 tenancies). Indonesia's four largest telcos will contribute more than 70% of TBI's total revenue and Indosat will account for more than 25% of revenue following the deal. After the acquisition, the company's average contract length will be 7.7 years, representing USD1.5bn of locked-in revenue.

The transaction is subject to the approval of TBI's shareholders and Indosat's bondholders and lenders.