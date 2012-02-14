(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
it has analyzed the preliminary pool of receivables relating to
Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 58 fixed-rate residential
mortgage-secured pass-through notes on the assumption that it
would assign a preliminary rating.
Based on information available as of Feb. 14, 2012, we
expect the transaction to have overcollateralization of about
22.4% of the total pool (about 28.86% of the note balance), and
we consider this sufficient for our 'AAA (sf)' rating
assignment. Subsequent information may result in the assignment
of a preliminary rating or a level of overcollateralization that
differs from the above. We will assign a preliminary rating to
the transaction in late February.
The issuance is scheduled for early March 2012. (The exact
terms of the notes will be finalized in late February.)
