Feb 14 -

-- SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKT) today completed its acquisition of a 21% stake in Hynix Semiconductor Inc. for Korean won 3.4 trillion, mainly through debt financing.

-- We have lowered our long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on SKT to 'A-' from 'A' and have removed the ratings from CreditWatch.

-- The downgrade reflects the additional business risk associated with this large investment in the volatile global semiconductor industry as well as the additional financial risk associated with funding the investment.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SKT's strong market position should enable it to continue to generate stable cash flows and maintain its strong debt servicing capability. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that SKT will not materially increase its ownership stake or capital investment in Hynix in the next few years.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Korea-based SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKT) to 'A-' from 'A', following its acquisition of a major stake in Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix; BB-/Stable/--). At the same time, we removed all ratings on SKT from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Nov. 14, 2011. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable. For today's rating action on Hynix, see "Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Upgraded To 'BB-' On Completion Of Purchase Of Stake By SK Telecom; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable."

The downgrade follows SKT's announcement today that it had completed its acquisition of a 21% stake in Hynix for Korean won (KRW) 3.4 trillion. Since SKT largely funded the acquisition with debt, the deal weakens the company's financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's estimates SKT's ratio of debt to EBITDA after adjusting for the proportional consolidation of Hynix will increase to about 1.7x in 2012 from 1.3x in 2011. When assessing SKT, we consolidate Hynix on a pro rata basis because the investment is material to SKT's financial soundness, SKT is Hynix's largest shareholder, and Hynix is strategically important to SKT's future growth objectives.

In our view, the highly cyclical character of the semiconductor industry hurts SKT's strong business risk profile. Although Hynix maintains a strong position in the global industry for semiconductor memory, its volatile operating performance and large capital expenditure requirements could undermine SKT's stable cash flows. Also, we believe this purchase indicates that SKT's growth strategy has become more aggressive, and we view this as negative for our assessment of SKT's corporate governance.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SKT's strong market position should enable the company to continue to generate stable cash flows and maintain its strong debt servicing capability. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that SKT will not materially increase its ownership stake or capital investment in Hynix in the next few years.

The rating could come under downward pressure in the event of the following:

-- SKT materially increases its ownership stake or level of capital investment in Hynix or makes other substantial investments in noncore businesses; or

-- SKT's debt to EBITDA after the pro rata consolidation of Hynix exceeds 2.0x as a result of weaker operating performance or larger-than-expected capital investments.

Though less likely, we may raise the rating if SKT shows both a sustainable improvement in its financial risk profile and a more conservative growth strategy.