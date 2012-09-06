(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 -

-- Our rating outlook on the majority of EMEA steel producers is negative, based on weak credit metrics, the 5% fall in demand that we anticipate in Europe this year, and potential further demand downside in 2013.

-- By contrast, 70% of the region's mining companies still enjoy a stable outlook, as we expect their credit metrics to be more resilient in view of modest debt, adequate liquidity, and low direct exposure to Europe.

-- We could, however, see more negative outlook revisions in the mining sector, if notably iron ore prices don't recover in the coming quarters from their recent steep drop, or if companies aren't able to curb capital spending and stem negative free cash flow.

Following multiple negative rating actions in the past nine months, including the downgrade of the world's largest steel producer ArcelorMittal (BB+/Negative/B), Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for the steel sector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) remains negative. A report published Sept. 5, 2012, titled "EMEA Steelmakers Struggle With Faltering Demand, While Miners May Need To Cut Spending," explains that despite cost cutting and asset sales by some steelmakers, there may be additional downgrades ahead. The main reasons are an unfavorable global supply-demand balance and particularly fragile demand in Europe--a region to which most of the steel companies we rate are exposed. In addition, Chinese steel growth has come to an abrupt halt. Our outlook on the sector also factors in the risk of a genuine double-dip recession in Europe in 2013, the probability of which we currently estimate at 40%. Under this scenario, we foresee further substantial weakening in steel demand, companies' margins, and balance sheets.

In contrast, the overall rating outlook distribution for miners is currently largely stable. We could, however, envisage more negative outlook revisions in the coming months, if notably iron ore prices don't recover from their recent steep falls or if companies are unable to curb spending and stem negative free cash flow. Mining companies' current ratings are, however, underpinned by their limited exposure to Europe, our base-case expectation of a soft landing in China--the key driver of metals demand--and our view that management will take actions to adjust expansionary capital expenditure (capex). Most EMEA mining companies have greater headroom at their current rating level compared with steelmakers, thanks to modest leverage and balanced debt maturity profiles at the start of 2012. At the same time, we recognize that lower prices and cost inflation have led to a pronounced drop in profits, while high capex has led to negative free cash flow and increasing debt in the first half of 2012. Furthermore, prices across many commodities have continued to fall in recent months; the steep correction in iron ore price for instance to about $90 per ton, from $140 per ton in May 2012, is a rating concern as such spot prices are now well below our working assumption of $120 per ton.

Most of our negative rating actions in the past nine months were in the steel sector. We lowered the ratings on three steel producers and revised the outlooks to negative from stable on five.