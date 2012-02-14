(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Airtex (I) Pvt. Ltd. a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Airtex's INR54m fund-based working capital limit and INR0.8m non fund-based facilities have also been assigned 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.

The ratings reflect Airtex's small size of operations, high working capital intensity, and the commoditized nature of its product. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), the company reported revenue of INR230.57m and an EBITDA margin of 7.2%.

The ratings also factor in the company's presence in a highly fragmented and competitive industry, its inability to pass on high raw material costs to customers, and its five-year track record of moderate to high net financial leverage (total adjusted debt/ operating EBITDA: 4.5x in FY11, 4.6x in FY10). Fitch expects leverage to increase in FY12 on account of its INR100m debt-led capex plan. .

Negative rating action may result from a sustained fall in operating profitability and/ or an increase in the working capital requirements and debt led expenditure leading to net financial leverage exceeding 6x. Positive rating action may result from consistent revenue growth coupled with stable EBITDA margins which could improve the net financial leverage position below 3.5x.

Incorporated in 2006, Airtex manufactures polyester-cotton synthetic cloth for trousers.