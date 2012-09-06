Our assessment of BEA China's business position reflects the bank's operations mostly in the most affluent cities in China, such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. BEA China has a competitive advantage in providing cross border banking services, benefiting from its parent's established franchise and network in Hong Kong and the group's long presence in China. BEA China's revenue has been fairly resilient for the past few years. However, similar to Chinese subsidiaries of other foreign banks, BEA China has a smaller market share and less recognition than the state-owned banks and joint stock commercial banks. BEA China is largely focused on corporate banking business with a fairly high proportion of lending to property developers and investors.

Our "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects our view that BEA China's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification is likely to stay at 5%-7% over the next one to two years. Our RAC ratio is derived based on high risk weights for corporate loans in China, particularly for those lent to property developers. This reflects our view of a high economic risk in the country and the potential vulnerability of property-related lending. Nonetheless, we expect BEA China to maintain its profitability and high profit retention so as to mitigate the pressure of continuous loan growth on its capitalization.

Our "strong" assessment of BEA China's risk position reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its risk management capability at levels that are above average in China. The bank has a strong record of maintaining a very low nonperforming assets ratio and credit cost in the past few years since its incorporation. BEA China only has limited exposure to local government financing vehicles. We also expect the bank to expand its loan book in a controlled manner.

We consider BEA China's funding to be "below average" and its liquidity to be "adequate." The bank's funding profile remains constrained as the bulk of its deposits are from corporates. Such deposits could be less sticky than retail customer deposits. A limited branch network, as compared to large banks in China, constrains BEA China's retail customer deposit base, in our view.

The issuer credit rating on BEA China is equated to BEA's group credit profile of 'a', which incorporates potential support of the government of Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+). BEA China's business is integral to the overall group strategy. BEA China represents a significant portion of BEA group, accounting for about one-third of the group's net worth.

